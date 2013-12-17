ZURICH Dec 17 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors stay cautious ahead of a policy meeting later in the week at which the U.S. Federal Reserve could decide to start scaling back its bond-buying programme.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen slipping 0.2 percent to 7,842 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ZURICH

Swiss Re finance chief George Quinn is to take on the same role at larger rival Zurich Insurance following the suicide in August of Zurich's CFO Pierre Wauthier.

For more, click on

UBS

Raoul Weil, a former high-ranking UBS banker charged with tax fraud by U.S. authorities, was ordered freed on bail of $10.5 million on Monday in federal court in Fort Lauderdale.

For more, click on

WALLISER KANTONALBANK

Walliser Kantonalbank on Tuesday became the latest Swiss bank to say it would work with U.S. officials to avoid prosecution in a crackdown of Swiss lenders suspected of helping wealthy Americans evade taxes.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta has agreed to sell its Dulcinea Farms business, which has annual sales of around $80 million, to Pacific Trellis Fruit LLC for an undisclosed price.

* Baloise Luxembourg is to buy the Luxembourg business of the Belgian P&V Assurances insurance company, a deal which will increase the market share of its life and non-life businesses in Luxembourg to more than 10 percent in each sector.

* Clariant said it will acquire India's Plastichemix Industries for an undisclosed price, a bid to expand its masterbatches business and focus on emerging markets like India.

* Oerlikon and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have agreed a loan totaling approximately 150 million Swiss francs to provide low-cost financing to the company's research and development projects (R&D projects).

* ams AG said it expects fourth quarter revenues to be around 5 million euros lower than previously expected while its operating (EBIT) margin is expected to improve by more than 200 basis points sequentially.

* Rieter said Norbert Klapper will take over as CEO on Jan. 1, 2014 and will also head up the Business Group Spun Yarn Systems.

* Intersport PSC said it posted a consolidated profit of 0.9 million francs in the business year 2012/2013.