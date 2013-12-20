ZURICH Dec 20 Swiss stocks are expected to open
slightly firmer on Friday, in line with other European markets,
with the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to only modestly cut
its stimulus programme seen lending support.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was expected to open up 0.1
percent at 8,035 points, according to premarket indications by
Bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
SCHINDLER
Swiss lift and escalator maker Schindler will book a 64
million Swiss franc ($71 million) charge on its stake Hyundai
Elevator Co due to a slump in the Korean company's
share price following plans for a capital hike.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bank am Bellevue said it had decided to
participate in the U.S. tax programme as a category 3 bank.
* Helvetia Group has raised its total share in
Nationale Suisse to 17.7 percent after taking over a share
package amounting to 5.27 percent from the Gebaeudeversicherung
Bern (GVB) for an undisclosed price.
* Goldbach Group said Michi Frank would take over
as CEO on Jan. 1, 2014.
* Metall Zug expects sales in the region of 900
million Swiss francs and an increase in its operating income
(EBIT) of over 10 percent for the 2013 financial year.
ECONOMY