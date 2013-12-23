ZURICH Dec 23 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Monday, in line with European markets seen extending Friday's gains on the back of strong U.S. data after posting their best week since April, with sentiment supported by record highs in U.S. stocks.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SWATCH GROUP

Swatch said a Dutch arbitration court sentenced Tiffany & Co. to pay it 402 million Swiss francs ($448.79 million) in damages in a lawsuit over their failed joint venture to produce and market watches.

SWISS BANKS

EFG International on Friday became the latest Swiss bank to say it would work with U.S. officials in a crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes through hidden offshore accounts.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer said its Chairman Manfred Wennemer had decided to resign from the board for personal reasons at the end of the year.

* Schmolz + Bickenbach said its CEO Johannes Nonn would leave the group and it appointed CFO Hans-Jürgen Wiecha CEO ad interim.

* Swisslog said it won a major order in the tobacco industry in China.

* Emmi said it was taking a 25 percent stake in U.S. yogurt supplier siggi's and would collaborate with it in yogurt manufacturing. It said siggi's was expected to have sales of $17 million in 2013.

* Dufry said Luis Marin was appointed as its new Chief Corporate Officer and would join the Group Executive Committee from Jan 1.

* Actelion said the European Commission granted marketing authorisation for Opsumit, or macitentan, in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

* Roche said its new subcutaneous formulation of RoACTEMRA gains a positive opinion in Europe for moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.

* Meyer Burger said it won an order of about 10 million Swiss francs ($11.16 million) for the delivery and provisioning of core components for a fully integrated photovoltaic production line in South America.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.43 points in November from a revised 1.26 (1.28) points in October supported by Christmas trading, the Swiss bank's economists said on Monday.

