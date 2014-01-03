ZURICH Jan 3 Swiss stocks were expected to open
lower on Friday, taking their cue from Asian markets, as traders
took profits on the first trading day of the year in
Switzerland.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening down 0.9
percent at 8,131 points, according to the Swiss future's index
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
ROCHE
British lawmakers criticised government spending of 424
million pounds ($702 million) to stockpile Roche's medicine
Tamiflu, saying doubts about the drug's effectiveness suggest it
may not be money well spent.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said it had closed
its Swiss banking subsidiary, as was announced in March 2013.
The sale of the Lugano branch to PKB Privatbank SA has also been
completed, it said.
*Emmi said it had acquired a 50 percent stake in
Mexico's Mexideli, part of its aim to increase the proportion of
sales attributable to international business.
* Phoenix Mecano said it had acquired Hitec Special
Measuring Systems. The firm did not disclose the sale price.
*SHL Telemedicine said it had closed the
acquisition of almeda GmbH, and expects a gain in operating
profit of $5-7 million in the fourth quarter.
ECONOMY
Swiss KOF barometer expected at 0800 GMT
Swiss PMI expected at 0830 GMT