ZURICH Jan 3 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Friday, taking their cue from Asian markets, as traders took profits on the first trading day of the year in Switzerland.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening down 0.9 percent at 8,131 points, according to the Swiss future's index .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

ROCHE

British lawmakers criticised government spending of 424 million pounds ($702 million) to stockpile Roche's medicine Tamiflu, saying doubts about the drug's effectiveness suggest it may not be money well spent.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said it had closed its Swiss banking subsidiary, as was announced in March 2013. The sale of the Lugano branch to PKB Privatbank SA has also been completed, it said.

*Emmi said it had acquired a 50 percent stake in Mexico's Mexideli, part of its aim to increase the proportion of sales attributable to international business.

* Phoenix Mecano said it had acquired Hitec Special Measuring Systems. The firm did not disclose the sale price.

*SHL Telemedicine said it had closed the acquisition of almeda GmbH, and expects a gain in operating profit of $5-7 million in the fourth quarter.

ECONOMY

Swiss KOF barometer expected at 0800 GMT

Swiss PMI expected at 0830 GMT