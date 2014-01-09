ZURICH Jan 9 Swiss stocks were expected to open
steady on Thursday, in line with European markets, as investors
are seen staying on the sidelines before policy meetings that
could provide hints about future actions by the European Central
Bank and the Bank of England.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
NOVARTIS
* Novartis AG is in talks with Merck & Co Inc to
exchange its animal-health and human vaccines businesses for the
drugmaker's over-the-counter health-products unit, Bloomberg
reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.
* Japan's health ministry filed a criminal complaint against
Novartis AG's local unit on Thursday after the pharmaceuticals
company promoted its best-selling blood pressure drug Diovan
using manipulated data.
* U.S. states have sued Novartis over accusations the Swiss
drugmaker paid kickbacks to a New York pharmacy company to
promote its Exjade drug to treat excessive iron in the blood,
the New York Attorney General said.
For more, click on
JULIUS BAER
U.S. prosecutors are accusing Swiss bank Julius Baer
of helping more than 400 Americans hide undeclared
money from the taxman, according to a ruling made public by a
Swiss court on Wednesday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Lonza and venture capital investment firm Index
Ventures, LLP, said they signed an exclusive five-year agreement
for process development and cGMP production for all biological
products in the portfolio of companies where Index is the major
investor.
* Evolva Holding SA has appointed BNY Mellon, the
global leader in investment management and investment services,
to set up a Level-1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programme.
* Myriad doubles Latin American MSNGR chat
subscribers in Q4 2013 to 38 million.
ECONOMY