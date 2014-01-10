ZURICH Jan 10 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday, tracking European markets, which were expected to recover after a fall during the previous session.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.6 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

SWATCH GROUP

Swatch said it expects dynamic growth this year after market share gains in its core watch business helped sales rise 9.1 percent last year, slightly less than expected.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Switzerland's competition watchdog WEKO said it had fined several airlines after they agreed on certain elements of the price for air freight transport.

* Actelion said a case relating to the marketing and sales practices of its drug Tracleer in the United States had been dismissed.

* Implenia said it won a 770 million Swiss franc order to construct the Semmering base tunnel with a consortium in which it has the technical lead.

* Leclanche said it reached an amicable settlement with an undisclosed supplier following the termination of a supply contract over quality issues with the raw material.

ECONOMY

0815 GMT December inflation data

The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in December from 3.2 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday.