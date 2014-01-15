ZURICH Jan 15 Swiss stocks were expected to
open a touch higher on Wednesday, mirroring gains on Wall Street
and in Asia on renewed hopes for global growth.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually
unchanged at 8,386 points, according to premarket indications
from bank Julius Baer, while the SMI future was
indicated 0.4 percent higher at 8,344.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest maker of
chocolate and cocoa products, confirmed its mid-term targets on
Wednesday, even as it posted first-quarter sales volume growth
that fell short of expectations.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group said it won 5.1 billion euros of
new commitments from clients and total assets under management
stood at 31.6 billion euros at year-end, with client demand
spread across all private markets asset classes and regions
across the globe. Full earnings will be reported March 25.
* Nobel Biocare said it launched a new collagen
membrane, creos xeno.protect, in European markets, part of a
larger regenerative product line under the "creos" brand name.
The company said additional products will follow this year.
* Bucher said Thierry Krier will become a member of
group management and assume the role of division president of
Kuhn Group effective Oct. 1, when the current head Michael
Siebert retires.
* Leclanche said full-year revenue fell 7.8 percent
on the year to 14.9 million Swiss francs ($16.54 million). Full
results will be reported March 5.
ECONOMY
* Swiss retail sales data for November due at 0815 GMT.
Retail sales are expected to rise 1.6 percent, according to a
Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 0.9008 Swiss francs)