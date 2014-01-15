ZURICH Jan 15 Swiss stocks were expected to open a touch higher on Wednesday, mirroring gains on Wall Street and in Asia on renewed hopes for global growth.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 8,386 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer, while the SMI future was indicated 0.4 percent higher at 8,344.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest maker of chocolate and cocoa products, confirmed its mid-term targets on Wednesday, even as it posted first-quarter sales volume growth that fell short of expectations.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group said it won 5.1 billion euros of new commitments from clients and total assets under management stood at 31.6 billion euros at year-end, with client demand spread across all private markets asset classes and regions across the globe. Full earnings will be reported March 25.

* Nobel Biocare said it launched a new collagen membrane, creos xeno.protect, in European markets, part of a larger regenerative product line under the "creos" brand name. The company said additional products will follow this year.

* Bucher said Thierry Krier will become a member of group management and assume the role of division president of Kuhn Group effective Oct. 1, when the current head Michael Siebert retires.

* Leclanche said full-year revenue fell 7.8 percent on the year to 14.9 million Swiss francs ($16.54 million). Full results will be reported March 5.

ECONOMY

* Swiss retail sales data for November due at 0815 GMT. Retail sales are expected to rise 1.6 percent, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.9008 Swiss francs)