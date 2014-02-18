ZURICH Feb 18 Swiss stocks were seen flat at
the open on Tuesday as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of
economic data from Europe and the United States.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little
changed 8,418 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
In a crackdown on currencies traders, financial institutions
including Royal Bank of Scotland, Deutsche Bank and UBS are
reviewing the rules governing how traders make bets with their
own money, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
NOBEL BIOCARE
Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare expects
higher market share and sales in 2014 as it notched up its first
annual revenue growth in six years.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche announces launch of the Dual Target HIV-1
Qualitative Test in markets accepting the CE mark.
* SGS said it had acquired RF Technologies in
Yokohama, Japan, which employs more than 20 staff and generated
revenues in 2013 of more than 320 million yen.
* LEM posted a third quarter net profit of 8.6
million Swiss francs, a fall of 41.8 percent compared to the
previous quarter.
* Kaba has acquired Brazil's Task Sistemas de
Computacao S/A for an undisclosed price to gain access to a
nationwide distribution network in the country.
* A group led by Starr Investment Holdings and Partners
Group have acquired MultiPlan, Inc, a provider of
healthcare cost management solutions, from Silver Lake and BC
Partners. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
* Novimmune (IPO-NOVI.S) announces closing of 60 million
Swiss franc financing.
