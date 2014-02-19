ZURICH Feb 19 Swiss stocks were seen flat on
Wednesday, as investors comb through a raft of European company
results for clues on the outlook for corporate profits.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually
unchanged at 8,425 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday
CLARIANT
Clariant said its fourth-quarter net profit was
virtually unchanged from a year earlier, as currency swings and
higher spending hit.
For more, click on
BANKS
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday adopted tight new rules
for foreign banks to shield the U.S. taxpayer from costly
bailouts, ceding only minor concessions despite pressure from
abroad to weaken the rule.
For more, click on
IMMIGRATION
Ratings agency Moody's warned on Tuesday that immigration
curbs in Switzerland will hit the economy and the country's key
banking sector.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Barry Callebaut said it will acquire the
remaining 51 percent of Biolands Group, its long-time supplier
of certified cocoa beans from East and West Africa, that it does
not already own for an undisclosed price.
* Novartis said trials with an oral treatment for
skin cancer met its primary endpoint of an objective response
rate among patients within six months of treatment.
* Baloise said it is nominating Christoph Gloor, a
general partner at Basel-based private bank La Roche 1787, to
its board to succeed Georg Krayer, who is retiring.
* Nestle said it is launching a new large-cup
coffee system called VertuoLine in the U.S. and Canada, aiming
to secure a major segment of a market worth some $5 billion each
year in the US alone.
* EFG said it is appointing former China CITIC Bank
International Alvin Ma as head of emerging wealth, based in Hong
Kong, effective Feb. 24.
* Temenos said fourth-quarter net profit rose to
$40.2 million from $29.2 million year-ago on a rise in revenue
and lower spending. The banking software provider said it
proposes a 0.35 Swiss franc ($0.39) per share dividend.
ECONOMY
February ZEW indicator at 1000 GMT
($1 = 0.8884 Swiss francs)