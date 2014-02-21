ZURICH Feb 21 Swiss stocks were expected to
tick higher on Friday, taking their cue from a rally on Wall
Street where robust U.S. factory activity data helped boost
sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2
percent at 8,402 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
PARTNERS GROUP
Swiss private equity firm Partners Group expects to invest
about $1.2 billion in natural gas pipelines in Mexico over the
next few years, spurred in part by the government's landmark
energy reforms, a senior executive said in an interview.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said its eye drug Lucentis has been
approved for diabetic macular edema in Japan.
* Roche has launched a fully automated CINtec PLUS
cytology test to improve the detection and early intervention of
pre-cancerous cervical disease.
* Schaffner expects double-digit growth in the
first half of 2013/14 and said net sales should amount to
slightly over 100 million Swiss francs compared to 89.6 million
a year earlier, while its operating margin for the first half is
likely to be 4.8 pct. In the first half of 2012/13, its EBIT
margin was still 1.8 pct.
