ZURICH Feb 25 Swiss stocks were expected to
open unchanged on Tuesday, taking a breather after gains in the
previous session, with investors expected to focus on U.S.
economic data later in the day.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at
8,485 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
Swiss bank UBS is prepared to pay a fine of up to 200
million euros ($274.5 million) in an investigation of alleged
tax avoidance by the lender's German clients, a German newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
For more, click on
STRAUMANN
Straumann Holding Ltd, the world's largest maker of dental
implants, forecast low-single digit sales growth this year and
said it will continue to expand in the value segment as it
reported full-year earnings that met expectations.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
*Swiss Re said its corporate solutions arm had
signed an agreement to acquire a 51 percent stake in Colombian
insurer Confianza. The deal, subject to approval, is expected to
close in the second half of 2014, Swiss Re said.
*Holcim : India's Jaiprakash Associates
is in talks to sell its 74 percent stake in two cement joint
ventures with country's largest steel maker SAIL to
Holcim-owned ACC for Rs 29 billion ($467.4 million),
the Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with the
development.
*Georg Fischer said sales rose 2 percent to 3.77
billion Swiss francs ($4.24 billion) last year, generating a
profit of 145 million francs. It expects to increase sales and
profit this year.
*Oerlikon said fourth-quarter orders rose 11.2
percent to 705 million francs, while earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) excluding one-time effects rose 16.9 percent to
104 million. It expects organic sales growth this year and said
order intake and profitability should be stable.
*Implenia said consolidated revenue rose 9.2
percent to 3.06 billion francs last year, generating an
operating profit of 158 million francs, up 3 percent.
*Walter Meier said 2013 sales fell 2.1 percent to
703 million francs, while profit came in at 125 million compared
to 52 million a year earlier.
*Orior said sales rose 3.7 percent to 520 million
francs and it proposed an increase in its dividend to 1.97 Sfr
per share.
*Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said 260,68 of its shares
were tendered into the public tender offer for 93.25 Sfr per
share.
*Thurgauer Kantonalbank said it expects to carry out a
planned initial public offering in spring.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.8897 Swiss francs)