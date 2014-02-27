ZURICH Feb 27 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Thursday, in line with European markets seen
falling, with worries about escalating political tensions in
Ukraine expected to weigh on equities.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.7
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
Shares in pharma group Novartis were seen falling
more than 3 percent as the shares trade ex-dividend.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
SWISS BANKS IN U.S. TAX ROW
* U.S. senators lashed out at federal prosecutors on
Wednesday for a lack of zeal in going after Swiss banks that
helped Americans dodge taxes, blaming both sides for billions of
dollars in missed revenues.
For more click on
* A former UBS AG banker pleaded guilty on
Wednesday to conspiring to defraud the United States by helping
wealthy Americans evade taxes.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Allreal Holding said its net result rose 25
percent to 121.8 million Swiss francs in 2013 and will pay out a
dividend of 5.5 francs per share.
* Banque Cantonale de Geneve (BCGE) said net profit
rose to 72.96 million Swiss francs in 2013 and it will propose a
stable dividend of 4.5 percent of the nominal value.
* Basilea Pharmaceutica said that isavuconazole
received Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation from
U.S. FDA for the treatment of invasive mucormycosis.
* Daetwyler Holding said its net result rose to
120.2 million Swiss francs in 2013 and it will pay out a
dividend of 2.80 francs per share.
* Leonteq AG said net profit rose 89 percent to
38.8 million Swiss francs last year and its board of directors
will propose a shareholder distribution of 2 francs per share.
* LifeWatch AG said net income for the reporting
year reached $6.03 million compared to a net loss of $0.37
million in the previous year.
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said it raised 1 million
Swiss francs in a private placement with IGLU Group AG, Zug,
Switzerland.
* SHL Telemedicine said it had a net profit of
$2.5 million last year, compared with a net loss of $7.4 million
in 2012.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss economy grew by 0.2 percent in the fourth
quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for
Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday.
* Non-farm payrolls due at 0815 GMT