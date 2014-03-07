ZURICH, March 7 Swiss stocks were expected to
open little changed on Friday, in line with European shares, as
investors were cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent
to 8,495 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
An Italian appeals court will decide on Friday whether to
uphold a ruling that found four international banks, including
UBS, guilty of fraud and mis-selling of derivatives to the city
of Milan, in a case that highlighted the opaque finances of many
Italian municipalities.
For more, click on
UBS
UBS has hired Doug Simons and Tannon Krumpelman as managing
directors as part of the bank's efforts to expand its financial
institutions group.
For more, click on
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Friday a final stage test
of Jakavi, used to treat patients with a rare blood cancer, had
met its primary endpoint and improved two key measures of
disease control in patients.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said its new diagnostic test to help detect
patients infected with syphilis in routine clinical practice,
the Elecsys Syphilis immunoassay, was now available on the
market in the European Economic Area.
* Sulzer said it had signed an agreement to
undertake a joint venture with China Huadian Corporation for the
service of gas turbines including field service, component
repair, and delivery of new capital parts.
* Kudelski said Alec Ross, a senior fellow at
Columbia University, had been nominated to stand for election to
its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders.
ECONOMY
Swiss inflation data for February due at 0815 GMT