ZURICH, March 10 Swiss stocks were seen opening
down slightly on Monday, while European shares were seen holding
steady, as poor exports data from China raised concerns about
slower economic growth.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent
to 8,370 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SGS
Swiss testing and inspection firm SGS said its finance chief
Geraldine Matchett was resigning, effective July 2014.
ABB
ABB paid new chief executive Ulrich Spiesshofer
nearly 5.8 million Swiss francs ($6.60 million) last year, a
quarter more than the previous year, according to the industrial
conglomerate's annual report.
SWISS HOUSING
The only sure way for the Swiss National Bank to cool the
booming Swiss mortgage market is by raising interest rates, the
chief of Raiffeisen Switzerland said on Saturday, adding that
greater self-regulation by banks would have little effect.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group said its full-year net profit rose
to 292 million Swiss francs from 265 million, and said it will
propose former UBS Chief Executive Peter Wuffli as
chairman of its board. Full earnings are due March 25.
* Bucher Industries said it had acquired Montana, a
family-owned company based in Brazil that manufactures large,
self-propelled crop sprayers and fertiliser spreaders. It did
not disclose a purchase price.
* Helvetia posted a 9.2 percent increase in profit
to 363.8 million Swiss francs in 2013 and raised its dividend to
17.50 Swiss francs per share from 17 francs the previous year.
* Aryzta posted a 4.7 percent increase in
underlying fully diluted net profit increased to 135.6 million
euros for the six month period ending Jan. 31.
* Mikron said it was expecting a further slight
increase in sales and a significant improvement in EBIT margin
in 2014 after missing earnings targets in 2013 and cutting its
dividend slightly.
ECONOMY
SNB
The Swiss National Bank is prepared to defend the franc from
strengthening further than 1.20 per euro if tensions in Ukraine
push up the Swiss currency, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas
Jordan told a Swiss newspaper.
SNB weekly sight deposits due 0800 GMT
January retail sales due 0815 GMT