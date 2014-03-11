ZURICH, March 11 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Tuesday in line with other European
markets, although any gains were seen as limited given ongoing
tensions in Ukraine as well as worries over the pace of growth
in China.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent
to 8,383 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
ZURICH
Zurich Insurance Group will cut about 800 jobs globally to
save around $250 million per year by the end of 2015 as it
streamlines its organisation in line with strategic priorities
set out last year.
For more, click on
SYNGENTA
Syngenta AG said on Monday it had halted commercial sales in
Canada of corn seed containing a new and controversial
genetically modified trait because major importers had not
approved the product.
For more click on
SWATCH GROUP
The world's biggest watch group Swatch Group SA has sued
Target Corp, accusing the second-largest U.S. discount
retailer of illegally selling watches that copy its own.
For more click on
GEBERIT
Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit named Christian Buhl
as its new chief executive on Tuesday as it published
fourth-quarter net profit that met expectations.
For more, click on
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
Chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli expects sales to grow 6-8
percent this year, helped by geographical expansion, after net
profit jumped almost 24 percent in 2013 thanks to a strong
increase in sales.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swatch Group said ADVA Optical Networking SE had
acquired all shares of Oscilloquartz Ltd, a manufacturer of
precise frequency sources and synchronization systems based in
Neuchâtel with 70 employees. Terms of the transaction were not
disclosed.
* Givaudan has signed a joint venture with
Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Co., to produce fragrance ingredients
in China as it seeks to move its production closer to customers
in developing markets.
* DKSH said net sales grew 8.5 percent in 2013 to
9.56 billion francs while profit after tax rose 16.6 percent to
214 million. It plans to raise it dividend to 0.95 francs per
share.
* Galenica said net profit rose 21.1 percent to
334.8 million francs. It proposed an increase in its dividend of
27.3 percent to 14.00 francs per share.
* Tecan said its net profit increased by 7.8
percent to 45.7 million Swiss francs in 2013 and it expects
sales to grow at least in the mid single-digit percentage range
in local currencies this year.
* AEVIS Holding said sales rose 30.2 percent to
448.4 million in 2013, mainly due to the acquisition of 3
clinics in 2013 by its subsidiary Genolier Swiss Medical
Network.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was
auctioning a 2 percent bond maturing in 2022 and a 2.25 percent
one maturing in 2031 in a tender.
* Industrial orders data due at 0815 GMT.