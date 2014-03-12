ZURICH, March 12 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street and in Asia.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.2 percent to 8,341 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ADECCO

A recovery in Europe helped Adecco, the world's No.1 staffing agency, beat fourth-quarter profit expectations and grow revenue in constant currency terms for the first time in seven quarters.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisscom said Christian Petit will take over as head of corporate customers next month, replacing Andreas Koenig, who is resigning and leaving the telecoms firm for family reasons and will be leaving the company. The changes will not have any impact on the ongoing development of corporate business, and the unit's merger with IT Services is proceeding according to plan, Swisscom said.

* Baloise said it has completed the sale of its Croatian and Serbian subsidiaries to the Austrian UNIQA Group for 75 million euros after withdrawing from its business operations in south-eastern Europe, a move which will incur a one-time loss of around 30 million Swiss francs ($34.15 million).

* Kaba said sales rose 3.3 percent to 481 million francs in the first half 2013/2014 generating a net profit of 40 million francs, slightly lower than the previous year due to additional investment in Asia and Eastern Europe.

* Cicor said full-year net profit fell to 4.5 million francs, while order intake rose 16.5 percent to 201.7 million francs and revenue rose 8.2 percent to 190.5 million francs.

* BFW Liegenschaften said its real estate portfolio had a total value of 303.7 million francs at the end of last year.

ECONOMY

Swiss bond auction expected at 1000 GMT

($1 = 0.8784 Swiss francs)