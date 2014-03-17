(Corrects to remove reference to placebo in Actelion's
ZURICH, March 17 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Monday, with the threat of sanctions against
Russia expected to weigh on Europe's markets after Crimea's
Moscow-backed leaders declared a 96-percent vote in favour of
quitting Ukraine and annexation by Russia.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent
to 8,105 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse's headquarters in Germany was one of
the offices raided by German authorities last month as part of
an investigation into insider trading, a spokeswoman for the
state prosecutor's office in Stuttgart said.
BANKS
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp sued 16 of the world's
largest banks on Friday including UBS and Credit
Suisse, accusing them of cheating dozens of other now
defunct banks by manipulating the Libor interest rate.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Actelion said a late-stage study of its flagship
drug Tracleer did not meet an endpoint in patients with
symptomatic pulmonary arterial hypertension already treated with
sildenafil.
* Kuoni elevated its finance chief, Peter Meier, to
Chief Executive, effectively immediately. The travel operator is
appointing Thomas Peyer, a unit finance chief, as CFO to replace
Meier, and Jens Guethoff as Chief Information Officer.
* Schweiter said full-year net profit halved to
30.2 million Swiss francs ($34.67 million) in absence of
discontinued unit Ismeca, and that it will pay an unchanged
dividend of 40 francs per share.
* Tornos said its break-even point will be lowered
after a strategic reorientation, amid a wider full-year net loss
of 45.6 million francs and a 16 percent drop in gross sales to
155.3 million francs.
* Belimo said full-year net profit edged slightly
higher to 62.6 million francs amid a 6.4 percent rise in sales
to 472.9 million francs, and proposed a dividend of 65 francs
per share, from 60 francs in 2012.
ECONOMY
SNB weekly sight deposits at 0800 GMT
($1 = 0.8712 Swiss Francs)