ZURICH, March 18 Swiss stocks were expected to open flat on Tuesday, with the market awaiting fresh cues after initial relief that the crisis in Ukraine had not deteriorated.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at 8,162 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Re is proposing to amend its Articles of Association to be fully compliant with new Swiss governance regulation one year ahead of schedule. It paid CEO Michel Lies 7.016 million francs for last year, a 4 percent increase over the previous year, according to its annual report.

* Kuoni swung to a net profit of 69.2 million francs for 2013 compared with a net loss of 14.4 million a year earlier. It is proposing a dividend of 1.50 francs per registered share A and 7.50 francs per registered share B.

* Rieter said new orders jumped 50 percent last year to 1.26 billion francs, generating net profit of 37.4 million francs, up 46 percent. The company is proposing a dividend of 3.50 francs per share.

* Forbo said sales inched up 0.3 percent in local currencies last year to 1.2 billion francs leading to group profit from continuing operations of 110.2 million. It is proposing an increase in its dividend to 14 francs per share.

* VP Bank posted a consolidated net profit of 38.7 million francs last year and said it had a net new money inflow of close to 1.0 billion francs. It is proposing a dividend of 3.50 francs per bearer share and 0.35 francs per registered share.

* Von Roll said orders fell 5.8 percent last year to 475.8 million francs, generating an operating loss of 27 million francs.

* Swiss Prime Site said profit after revaluations rose 10.5 percent to 344 million francs last year and it is proposing an unchanged dividend of 3.60 francs per share.

* Crealogix said sales in the first half of its 2013/2014 financial year fell 3.1 per cent to 23.7 million francs. It expects sales to improve in the second half thanks to new customer contracts. Net profit decreased to 0.7 million francs dragged down by investments in its products.

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank is nominating Gabriela Nagel-Jungo und Urs Leinhaeuser as new board members.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss economy will likely strengthen in the next two years, the government said on Tuesday, as it confirmed its outlook for 2015 growth.

The SECO revised down its growth forecast slightly to 2.2 percent for 2014 from a previously forecast 2.3 percent, and kept its outlook for 2015 unchanged at the 2.7 percent it predicted in December.

($1 = 0.8712 Swiss Francs)