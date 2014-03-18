ZURICH, March 18 Swiss stocks were expected to
open flat on Tuesday, with the market awaiting fresh cues after
initial relief that the crisis in Ukraine had not deteriorated.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged
at 8,162 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss Re is proposing to amend its Articles of
Association to be fully compliant with new Swiss governance
regulation one year ahead of schedule. It paid CEO Michel Lies
7.016 million francs for last year, a 4 percent increase over
the previous year, according to its annual report.
* Kuoni swung to a net profit of 69.2 million
francs for 2013 compared with a net loss of 14.4 million a year
earlier. It is proposing a dividend of 1.50 francs per
registered share A and 7.50 francs per registered share B.
* Rieter said new orders jumped 50 percent last
year to 1.26 billion francs, generating net profit of 37.4
million francs, up 46 percent. The company is proposing a
dividend of 3.50 francs per share.
* Forbo said sales inched up 0.3 percent in local
currencies last year to 1.2 billion francs leading to group
profit from continuing operations of 110.2 million. It is
proposing an increase in its dividend to 14 francs per share.
* VP Bank posted a consolidated net profit of 38.7
million francs last year and said it had a net new money inflow
of close to 1.0 billion francs. It is proposing a dividend of
3.50 francs per bearer share and 0.35 francs per registered
share.
* Von Roll said orders fell 5.8 percent last year to
475.8 million francs, generating an operating loss of 27 million
francs.
* Swiss Prime Site said profit after revaluations
rose 10.5 percent to 344 million francs last year and it is
proposing an unchanged dividend of 3.60 francs per share.
* Crealogix said sales in the first half of its
2013/2014 financial year fell 3.1 per cent to 23.7 million
francs. It expects sales to improve in the second half thanks to
new customer contracts. Net profit decreased to 0.7 million
francs dragged down by investments in its products.
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank is nominating
Gabriela Nagel-Jungo und Urs Leinhaeuser as new board members.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss economy will likely strengthen in the next two
years, the government said on Tuesday, as it confirmed its
outlook for 2015 growth.
The SECO revised down its growth forecast slightly to 2.2
percent for 2014 from a previously forecast 2.3 percent, and
kept its outlook for 2015 unchanged at the 2.7 percent it
predicted in December.
($1 = 0.8712 Swiss Francs)