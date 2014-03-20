ZURICH, March 20 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Thursday, mirroring falls on Wall Street and in
Asia as indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could
start to raise interest rates much earlier than expected spooked
investors.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.4
percent at 8,191 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
MERCURIA
JPMorgan is selling its physical commodities
business to Mercuria for $3.5 billion, the U.S. bank said on
Wednesday, sweeping the fast-growing Swiss trading house into
the top league of commodities traders.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said it had launched in Europe a
Lucentis pre-filled syringe specifically designed for
intraocular injection.
* Basler Kantonalbank said it was closing its
private banking locations in Zurich and Berne to concentrate on
its Basel-based businesses.
* U-Blox posted a rise in net profit for 2013 to
24.6 million Swiss francs from 17.1 million the previous year.
* Myriad reported a net loss of $42.9 million for
2013, versus a loss of 58.5 million in 2012.
* Meyer Burger posted a 2013 net loss of 162.8
million Swiss francs, versus 110.7 million in 2012, and
announced the placement of 4.8 million registered shares from
its existing authorised capital.
ECONOMY
Swiss trade data for February due at 0700 GMT
The Swiss National Bank is due to announce its quarterly
monetary policy decision at 0830 GMT