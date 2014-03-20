Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
ZURICH, March 20 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Myriad reported a net loss of $42.9 million for 2013, versus a loss of 58.5 million in 2012.
* Meyer Burger posted a 2013 net loss of 162.8 million Swiss francs, versus 110.7 million in 2012, and announced the placement of 4.8 million registered shares from its existing authorised capital.
ECONOMY
Swiss trade data for February due at 0700 GMT
The Swiss National Bank is due to announce its quarterly monetary policy decision at 0830 GMT
* FDA approves Fujifilm's Digital Breast Tomosynthesis option for ASPIRE cristalle digital mammography system
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Jan 23 Saudi Arabia on Monday warned organisations in the kingdom to be on the alert for the Shamoon virus, which cripples computers by wiping their disks, as the labour ministry said it had been attacked and a chemicals firm reported a network disruption.