LONDON, April 27 AstraZeneca's chief executive said on Thursday his company remained "very committed" to investment in Britain, despite challenges in the UK market.
ZURICH, March 24 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Monday, in line with European markets, with new signs of a possible economic slowdown in China - the world's second largest economy - expected to weigh on the region's equity markets.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower, according to the SMI future.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
CREDIT SUISSE
* Credit Suisse Group AG has agreed to pay $885 million to resolve claims by a U.S. regulator that the Swiss bank misled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into buying mortgage-backed securities that later went sour.
* Credit Suisse could cut up to 500 jobs at its private bank as part of a cost-saving drive, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.
NOVARTIS
Results of two late-stage clinical trials showed high efficacy for Novartis' drug secukinumab when used by patients suffering from moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, the Swiss drugmaker said on Saturday.
SWISSCOM
Telecoms group Swisscom has 1.6-1.7 billion Swiss francs ($1.8-$1.9 billion) available for acquisitions in Switzerland and Italy, the company's chief financial officer said in an interview published on Saturday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd. posted a net loss of $9.7 million after minorities for 2013.
* Roche said U.S. health regulators have approved its drug Xolair as a treatment for chronic idiopathic uticaria, a form of chronic hives.
* Swiss regional bank Thurgauer Kantonalbank said on Monday it has set the price range for its initial public offer (IPO) of shares at 64-74 Swiss francs per share, and expects the listing on SIX Swiss Exchange on April 7.
ECONOMY
