ZURICH, April 14 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Monday, tracking European shares lower, as turmoil in Ukraine dented investors' appetite for risk.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening down almost 1 percent at 8,219 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NESTLE

The chairman of Nestle, the world's largest food group, will undergo treatment for a curable illness but this will not affect his ability to carry out his job, the company said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cytos Biotechnology said it is looking at options to wind down operations and liquidate the company or at a possible bankruptcy, describing the likelihood of securing new funding after a failed clinical study as "remote". The firm said it does not expect to be able to repay any convertible bonds or a liquidation dividend to shareholders.

*Kuehne + Nagel reported a net profit of 150 million Swiss francs for the first quarter of 2014, compared with 134 million in the prior-year quarter.

ECONOMY

Switzerland could benefit from further policy easing in the euro zone if the Swiss franc weakened in tandem with the euro against the U.S. dollar, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Saturday.

