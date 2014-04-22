ZURICH, April 22 Swiss stocks were seen opening
slightly higher on Tuesday, tracking European shares seen
benefiting from a Wall Street rally.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.7 percent
to 8,433 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis is transforming its business by
exchanging certain assets with GlaxoSmithKline and
divesting its animal health business to Eli Lilly in
deals worth billions of dollars.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schindler posted a 3.6 percent decrease in net
profit to 160 million Swiss francs for the first quarter of
2014, compared to the prior-year period.
* Tamedia said it had made a public tender offer
for PubliGroupe, expecting to offer 150 Swiss francs
per PubliGroupe share. Tamedia said it wished to strengthen its
position in the directory business through the takeover.
ECONOMY