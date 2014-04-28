ZURICH, April 28 Swiss stocks were expected to
open a touch higher on Monday, with growing concerns over the
situation in Ukraine likely to limit gains.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent
higher at 8,389 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
HOLCIM
Swiss cement maker Holcim posted a 9 percent rise in
first-quarter operating profit on Monday, bearing the fruits of
a cost-cutting programme as it prepares to merge with French
rival Lafarge.
NOVARTIS
Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said the Swiss drugmaker can
spend up to $5 billion on bolt-on buys that could strengthen its
core businesses, in an interview with Swiss newspaper Schweiz am
Sonntag.
JULIUS BAER
The Swiss private bank is among the bidders for Generali's
private bank BSI, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday,
without disclosing sources.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said it received European Union approval
for new subcutaneous formulation of RoACTEMRA to treat patients
with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said Trad-X, its
market-leading platform for trading global interest rates swaps,
has announced that its new Euro Short End product offering has
matched orders approaching 35 billion euros ($48.43 billion).
* GAM said it is launching its previously disclosed
share buy-back programme Monday, with a maximum limit of 16.7
million shares to be bought back over a period of up to three
years.
* Kuoni said shareholders rejected a proposal
submitted by shareholder group zCapital to introduce a single
category of stock, following a recommendation by the travel
company's board of directors.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.7227 Euros)