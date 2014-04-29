ZURICH, April 29 Swiss stocks were seen holding steady on Tuesday, while European stocks were expected to rise, as investors were cautious ahead of data from the euro zone and United States this week.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 8,388 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer. Shares in Swiss engineering group ABB were seen down 3.4 percent after the firm posted first quarter results.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ABB

Swiss engineering group ABB posted an unexpected fall in first-quarter profit hit by a weak performance in its Power Systems division and charges related to offshore wind projects.

NOBEL BIOCARE

Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare posted a slight rise in revenues and said it expected sales to grow at a low single-digit rate in 2014.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Publigroupe said it had acquired 50.1 percent of Sellbranch, a yield management services provider headquartered in Stockholm.

* Oerlikon reported a 8.7 percent fall in orders for the first quarter, while sales remained stable at 720 million Swiss francs.

* Panalpina reported a rise in consolidated profit to 17.8 million Swiss francs in the first quarter.