BRIEF-Time Inc's Viant to acquire Adelphic
* Deal is expected to close during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH May 7 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWISSRE
The world's second biggest reinsurer will publish first-quarter results at around 0445 GMT.
For more, click on
UBS
Switzerland's biggest bank holds its annual general meeting.
For more, click on
SWISSCOM
The telecommunications company will post first-quarter results at 0530 GMT.
For more, click on
SFS GROUP
SFS Group starts trading on Swiss stock exchange.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
* Swiss jobless data for April is due at 0545 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect the unadjusted rate to fall to 3.2 percent from 3.3 percent a month ago.
* The Swiss National Bank publishes international reserves and foreign currency liquidity at 0700 GMT.
* Deal is expected to close during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON JAN 20, 2017 ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING
* Time Inc to acquire automated ad buying platform Adelphic Inc,terms weren't disclosed- WSJ Source http://on.wsj.com/2kkBcFo