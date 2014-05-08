ZURICH May 8 Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Thursday, in line with European markets, following dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and better-than-expected Chinese trade figures.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,432 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ADECCO

Adecco SA, the world's largest staffing company, said on Thursday growing demand for its services in Germany and the UK helped revenues rise in the first three months of the year.

BANKS

Switzerland's finance minister said on Wednesday it should be possible to reach a deal with Italy over long-running negotiations aimed at disclosing Italian savers' secret holdings in Swiss bank accounts by the end of the year.

NESTLE

Mondelez International Inc and competitor D.E Master Blenders 1753 are merging their coffee businesses in a deal aimed at taking on market leader Nestle SA.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco said US-based asset manager BlackRock Inc. owns less than 5 percent of the company.

* Alpiq said Chief Financial Officer Patrick Mariller was leaving the company.

ECONOMY

* Speech by Jean-Pierre Danthine in Lausanne

* April consumer confidence slipped slightly to 1 point, just below expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts.

* April inflation data at 0715 GMT