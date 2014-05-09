ZURICH May 9 Swiss stocks were seen opening
lower on Friday, after Asian shares mostly slumped as a tense
situation in Ukraine made investors cautious, though a tame
inflation report from China calmed some nerves.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening steady at
8,463 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer, while the SMI future was seen
opening 0.3 percent softer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday
CREDIT SUISSE
An influential advisory group has encouraged Credit Suisse
shareholders to vote against plans to issue new shares
for staff bonuses ahead of the Swiss bank's annual general
meeting on Friday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said it presented data on eye drug
Lucentis at the 2014 Association for Research in Vision and
Ophthalmology, or ARVO, annual meeting this week.
* Starrag said first-quarter sales rose 2 percent
to 93.6 million Swiss francs ($106.59 million) while order
intake slid by more than 20 percent to 88.1 million francs. The
company forecast higher full-year sales and margins, on the
assumption of a steady inflow of new orders.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.8781 Swiss Francs)