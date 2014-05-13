ZURICH May 13 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Tuesday, mirroring gains on Wall Street and in Asia after the Dow and S&P closed at record highs in the previous session.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen rising 0.3 percent to 8,555 points, according to the Swiss futures index .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

New York state's banking regulator is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars from Credit Suisse in its probe of potential tax evasion involving the Swiss bank, according to sources close to the matter, which could push an eventual settlement with U.S. authorities over $2 billion.

For more, click on:

SWISS LIFE

Swiss Life, Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer, said on Tuesday premium income fell by 1 percent in the first three months of 2014, with its division managing wealthy people's money declining by more than 40 percent.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kudelski said it filed three patent infringement suits against Apple Inc. in Duesseldorf District Court alleging the U.S. firm's iOS mobile devices including iPhone, iPad, and iPod; Apple TV; App Store; and OS X-based personal computers is infringing patents owned by the Swiss firm's OpenTV and Nagravision subsidiaries.

* The Schaffner Group said net sales rose 14.5 percent to 102.6 million Swiss francs in its fiscal first half year, generating net profit of 3.2 million francs compared to 0.2 million a year earlier.

* PSP Swiss Property said operating net income rose 6.3 percent in the first three months of the year to 43.8 million francs.

* Santhera said its drug Catena/Raxone in patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy met its primary endpoint in a late-stage study.

* Basilea said new data on its antibiotics ceftobiprole and BAL30072 were presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Barcelona, Spain.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said it was auctioning a 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2026.