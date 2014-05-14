ZURICH May 14 Swiss stocks were expected to open virtually unchanged on Wednesday, as equity investors parse a bout of volatility in U.S. stocks near the closing bell overnight.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen flat at 8,543 points, according to the pre-market indications supplied by Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

JULIUS BAER

Julius Baer BAER.VX said on Wednesday that assets rose 4 percent in the first four months of the year to 264 billion Swiss francs ($296.70 billion) as it attracted new funds from clients and took a majority stake in a Brazilian wealth manager.

SWATCH GROUP

The Swiss watchmaker is holding its annual general meeting at 0800 GMT.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Holcim said Bernard Terver, responsible for the Indian Subcontinent, will take over direct responsibility for India after the area manager for the country, Onne van der Weijde, leaves the Swiss cement company effective June 1.

* Tamedia said it became the largest shareholder in Publigroup with a 17.6 percent stake after acquiring 235,465 shares held by Tweedy Browne LLC at 190 Swiss francs per share as well as other shares.

* Roche said new data on nine approved and 18 investigational medicines will be presented during the 50th American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

* The Swiss bourse said it is opening an investigation against Credit Suisse Funds AG on the grounds of possible breaches of regular reporting obligations.

* SHL Telemedicine said it has received the China Food and Drug Administration approval for the marketing of its smartheart in China.

* Basilea said detailed efficacy and safety data of the isavuconazole invasive aspergillosis study, dubbed SECURE, were presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Barcelona, Spain.

ECONOMY

* Swiss treasury to auction 1.25 pct 2026 bond

* Swiss ZEW due at 0900 GMT