ZURICH May 16 Swiss stocks were expected to
open little changed on Friday, as losses on Wall Street and
worries kept investor sentiment subdued.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening up 0.1
percent at 8,650 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to plead guilty and pay
more than $2.5 billion to U.S. authorities to resolve charges
that the Swiss bank helped Americans evade U.S. taxes, people
familiar with the discussions said on Thursday.
HIAG IMMOBILIEN
Swiss property redevelopment company HIAG Immobilien priced
its initial public offering at 76 Swiss francs per share on
Friday, giving the company an implied market value of around 608
million francs ($683 million).
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said the U.S. Food and Drug Agency had
requested the drugmaker submit further evidence of the efficacy
of its heart failure drug RLX030 in order for a decision to be
made on whether it should be approved for use in the United
States.
* SFS said it overallotment option of 992,420
shares had been fully exercised at the offer price of 64 franc
per share.
* Bravofly Rumbo Group said an over-allotment
option had been partially exercised at the offer price of CHF
48.00 per share, as part of its Initial Public Offering.
* Inficon Holding said BlackRock Investment
Management now hold 5.09 percent of the voting rights in the
company.
* Therametrics said it generated revenues of 3
million euros in the first quarter and a core loss of 1.6
million euros.
ECONOMY