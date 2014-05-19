ZURICH May 19 Swiss stocks were expected to
trade unevenly on Monday, after Chinese shares led Asia markets
down as concerns about slower growth in the world's
second-biggest economy checked risk appetite.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening up 0.1
percent at 8,650 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday
SWISS MINIMUM WAGE
Swiss citizens overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to
introduce the world's highest minimum wage of $25 an hour in a
vote on Sunday, bringing relief to business leaders worried the
measure would have damaged the Swiss workplace.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan came
under further pressure to resign on Sunday, with a key figure in
Switzerland's largest party becoming the latest politician to
call for a change in the bank's leadership over its role in
helping rich Americans dodge tax.
PUBLIGROUPE
Swisscom upped the stakes in a battle for
PubliGroupe on Friday, topping an existing bid for the
Swiss advertising firm with a 502 million Swiss franc ($563.19
million) offer.
VALARTIS
Swiss private bank Banque Cramer & Cie said it will acquire
Valartis Group's Swiss wealth management business for
an undisclosed cash sum and a 25 percent stake in its parent
company.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Baloise said it completed its acquisition of the
Luxembourg business of Belgian insurance company P&V Assurances,
meant to strengthen its position in the Luxembourg market.
ECONOMY
SNB weekly sight deposits at 0700 GMT
($1 = 0.8914 Swiss Francs)