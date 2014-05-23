ZURICH May 23 Swiss stocks were expected to
open little changed on Friday, as investors stayed on the
sidelines ahead of the release of Germany's IFO business climate
index and market holidays in Britain and the United States on
Monday.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen inching up 0.1
percent to 8,700 points, according to premarket indications from
Bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank made a surprise
move on the US bond market on Thursday, printing US$5bn and
US$3.5bn respectively of senior unsecured Yankee issuance.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* AEVIS Holding, an operator of clinics and hotels,
said Genolier Swiss Medical Network has acquired a majority
stake in Visionplus SA as it seeks to develop its opthalmic
activities through the creation of regional competence centres.
ECONOMY