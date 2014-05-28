The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

BANKS

A former UBS AG banker who pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the United States by helping wealthy Americans evade taxes was sentenced to five years of probation by a U.S. judge on Tuesday.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Evolva said it had started the commercial production of resveratrol through yeast fermentation. Resveratrol is a compound produced in grapes and other plants and is used in dietary supplements.

ECONOMY

* Swiss gross domestic product for the first quarter due at 0545 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect GDP to have grown 1.9 percent year-on-year.

* UBS consumption indicator due at 0600 GMT.