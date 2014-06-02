ZURICH, June 2 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Monday, in line with European markets seen
recouping the previous session's losses after Asian shares
received a boost from encouraging data out of China.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent
to 8,698 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
FOREX PRICE-FIXING
Twelve major banks, including UBS and Credit
Suisse, asked a U.S. judge to throw out a consolidated
antitrust lawsuit accusing them of colluding to rig prices in
the foreign exchange market, saying the plaintiff investors had
failed to properly allege the existence of a conspiracy.
ROCHE
* Swiss drugmaker Roche said it was buying privately held
Genia Technologies, which is developing a DNA sequencing
platform, for up to $350 million including milestone payments.
* Roche's experimental drug that spurs the immune system to
fight cancer shrank tumours in 43 percent of people with a
specific type of metastatic bladder cancer, according to results
of an early-stage trial published on Saturday.
NOVARTIS
An experimental drug from Novartis markedly shrank tumours
in patients with advanced basal cell carcinoma, the most common
form of skin cancer, results of a mid-stage study published on
Sunday found.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche presented interim results of a Phase Ib
study that showed its experimental drug GDC-0199/ABT-199 showed
encouraging activity when combined with rituximab in patients
with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It also
presented data on its anti-CD79b antibody drug conjugate,
polatuzumab vedotin.
* Novartis has appointed Bruno Strigini, as
President of Novartis Oncology, effective June 1, 2014.
* Leonteq AG said it has been granted a capital
markets license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
* Lonza said Sven Abend will join Lonza and serve
on the Executive Committee with primary responsibility for
Corporate Strategy and Business Development.
* Basilea said its oncology drug candidate
BAL101553 showed first evidence of antitumor activity in phase 1
study.
* SGS said it was acquiring Advanced Testing &
Engineering Inc. and Commercial Aging Services LLC. to
strengthen and diversify its automotive services in the North
American market.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank is unwavering in its stance of
defending its currency cap against the euro, the bank's chairman
Thomas Jordan said, suggesting that any further monetary easing
by the European Central Bank would not force it to alter the
policy
* PMI data for May at 0730 GMT