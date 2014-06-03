ZURICH, June 3 Swiss stocks were seen opening
little changed on Tuesday, while European shares were expected
to dip, as investors waited for inflation and unemployment data
from the eurozone.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent
to 8,699 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse has lost a limited amount of business as a
result of pleading guilty to charges that it helped wealthy
Americans to evade taxes, the head of its private bank said on
Monday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Givaudan said it had acquired all shares in
Soliance SA, a cosmetic ingredients company that employs 96
people. It did not disclose details of the deal.
* Oerlikon said it had completed its acquisition of
Sulzer's Metco division ahead of schedule and expects
sales growth for the group to exceed 15 percent for the fiscal
year 2014, based on stable currencies and compared to the prior
year.
* Novartis said its drug Zykadia, which was
approved by U.S. health regualtors in April, shrank tumours in
the majority of patients with anaplastic lymphoma
kinase-positive (ALK+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
* Zurich Insurance Group said it had successfully
placed CHF 200 million of undated subordinated notes first
callable in September 2021.
ECONOMY