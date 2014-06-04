ZURICH, June 4 Swiss stocks were seen idling on
Wednesday, as investors move to the sidelines ahead of expected
measures from the European Central Bank to support the region's
economic recovery.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen virtually unchanged
at 8,661 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday
DUFRY
Swiss travel retailer Dufry said it will buy
Nuance Group for 1.55 billion Swiss francs ($1.73 billion), in a
bid to bolster its business in the Mediterranean, Europe, Asia
and the United States.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sonova said it is hiring the Nestle
executive in charge of selling baby milk dispenser BabyNes,
Martin Grieder, as group vice-president from August 1. Grieder
will oversee the business of brand Phonak globally, along with
responsibility for profit-and-loss accounts, and report directly
to overall Chief Executive Lukas Braunschweiler.
* Cembra said it refutes recent media allegations
related to its credit agent business, in connection with a
pending civil litigation initiated by the former agent. Cembra
said it is convinced that the claim lacks proper legal basis and
is without merit. Cembra said it is fully cooperating with a
FINMA investigation of the former agent's allegations.
* Feintool said it has been notified by fund
manager Fidelity Worldwide Investment that it is reducing its
shareholding in the company to 2.46 percent, from 4.86 percent
previously.
* Lem said full-year net profit rose nearly 41
percent to 45.64 million francs and that it expects a modest
pick-up in Europe and North America, while performance in China
should remain robust.
* Goldbach said it is withdrawing from Russia and
will sell Goldbach Interactive Russia to a Russian internet
company for an undisclosed price due to the difficult market
environment and the unsatisfactory growth in business. Goldbach
said it doesn't expect a significant impact on business results
as a result of the market exit.
* Evolva said it will collaborate with Universiti
Malaysia Pahang to establish a scientific Centre of Excellence
for natural products from Malaysia as part of the Flavor and
Fragrance Cluster in the state of Pahang.
ECONOMY