ZURICH, June 6 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Friday taking their cue from gains in
other stock markets overnight as investors welcomed stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent
to 8,651 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
SWISS BANKS
The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday extended for one
month the deadline for so-called category two Swiss banks
suspected of helping wealthy Americans evade taxes to turn over
information by one month.
For more, click on:
GAM HOLDING
Swiss asset management firm GAM Holding said on
Thursday it had agreed to buy Singleterry Mansley Asset
Management, a U.S.-based mortgage and asset-backed securities
firm.
For more click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Orell Fuessli Group said Martin Buyle has been
appointed chief executive, effective October 1.
* Fitch on Thursday revised Dufry's outlook to
negative from stable, a day after the Swiss travel retailer said
it was buying rival Nuance for 1.55 billion Swiss francs ($1.73
billion).
ECONOMY
* Swiss Q1 industrial orders due at 0715 GMT
* Swiss CPI data due at 0715 GMT
* IMF SDDS (SNB Data): International Reserves and Foreign
Currency Liquidity due at 0700 GMT
($1 = 0.8951 Swiss Francs)