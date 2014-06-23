ZURICH, June 23 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asian shares after upbeat Chinese factory figures, while investors awaited similar data for the euro zone.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.1 percent at 8,708 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday

ROCHE

Roche said it will enter an exclusive partnership with Inception Sciences Inc. and Versant Ventures on a new company for the research and development of novel small molecule remyelinating therapies for patients with multiple sclerosis.

SWISS BANKS

German customs authorities in the Port of Hamburg have confiscated documents that may contain information about the accounts of suspected tax evaders, with some coming from a branch of the Swiss arm of private bank Coutts, German media reported.

NESTLE

Swiss food giant Nestle aims to boost its share of direct commodity purchases to ensure it keeps a tight grip on quality and supply chains, Chairman Peter Brabeck told an Austrian newspaper.

GLARNER KANTONALBANK

Switzerland's Glarner Kantonalbank and its main shareholder have raised 56 million Swiss francs ($62.5 million) after the bank's IPO was priced at the bottom of its indicative range.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisscom said it published the offer prospectus for the acquisition of PubliGroupe, which confirms its offer of 214 Swiss francs per share. The offer period begins Tuesday and is expected to close on August 5.

* Panalpina said it has appointed Karsten Breum, head of Asia Pacific for A.P. Moller Maersk unit Damco, as its new chief human resources officer and member of the Swiss transporter's executive board.

* Orascom Development Holding said it has settled disputes with Falcon Hotels S.A.E. over a 2008 transaction for the purchase and development of the Cape Citadel project and hotel, which will reverse 80 percent of a $60 million provision in the Swiss-listed firm's profit and loss statement.

ECONOMY

SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT