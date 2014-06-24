ZURICH, June 24 Swiss stocks were seen opening higher on Tuesday, tracking European shares after overnight gains in Asia.

Shares in Syngenta were seen climbing 6 percent following a Bloomberg report saying Monsanto had looked into buying the Swiss firm. Syngenta was not immediately available for comment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 8,661 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group AG has withheld many key documents from MBIA Inc in a lawsuit accusing the Swiss bank of lying about how it processed loans used in mortgage-backed securities, and it should be ordered to review whether it has more evidence suggesting misconduct, the bond insurer said.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 0.9 percent in May to 17.253 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said.