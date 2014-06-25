ZURICH, June 25 Swiss stocks were seen following
Asian shares lower on Wednesday, as concerns over escalating
violence in Iraq weigh on equities.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.46
percent at 8,633.31 points, according to premarket indications
by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* HIAG Immobilien said it had acquired a 26,231
square metre plot of land from Cham Nord Immobilien AG, adding
to its holdings in the "Cham Nord" area and making it the area's
sole land owner.
* Phoenix Mecano said it would complete a deal on
July 1 to buy Germany-based REDUR Messwandler GmbH for an
undisclosed price.
* Basilea said it had been told by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration that potential regulatory approval of
ceftobiprole for the treatment of pneumonia would require
additional phase 3 data.
ECONOMY
The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.77 points in
May from a revised 1.68 points in April, the Swiss bank's
economists said on Wednesday.