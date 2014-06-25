ZURICH, June 25 Swiss stocks were seen following Asian shares lower on Wednesday, as concerns over escalating violence in Iraq weigh on equities.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.46 percent at 8,633.31 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* HIAG Immobilien said it had acquired a 26,231 square metre plot of land from Cham Nord Immobilien AG, adding to its holdings in the "Cham Nord" area and making it the area's sole land owner.

* Phoenix Mecano said it would complete a deal on July 1 to buy Germany-based REDUR Messwandler GmbH for an undisclosed price.

* Basilea said it had been told by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that potential regulatory approval of ceftobiprole for the treatment of pneumonia would require additional phase 3 data.

ECONOMY

The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.77 points in May from a revised 1.68 points in April, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday.