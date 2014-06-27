ZURICH, June 27 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Friday bucking losses on Wall Street and in Asia
where sentiment was hurt by talk of rate rises in the United
States amid global growth concerns.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen rising 0.3
percent at the open to 8,564 points, according to premarket
indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NOVARTIS
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it
has approved Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd's generic
version of Novartis AG's blood pressure drug Diovan.
ROCHE
Roche said on Friday that European regulators had
recommended approval of its drug Avastin as a treatment for
women with ovarian cancer that is resistant to
platinum-containing chemotherapy.
CREDIT SUISSE
Big banks have started pulling their business out of
Barclays' dark pool, after the British bank was sued by
New York's top securities regulator for allegedly misleading
institutional investors over its anonymous trading venue, The
Financial times reported.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and Royal Bank of
Canada, asset manager Alliance Bernstein were among the
institutions that withdrew from Barclays' dark pool on Thursday,
the paper said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG said it has agreed
to buy privately-owned Italian heating and ventilation company
Sabiana S.p.A for an undisclosed price. The deal is expected to
complete in July.
* Shareholders at Dufry's extraordinary general
meeting approved a proposed increase in share capital.
* New Value posted a loss of 0.58 million Swiss
francs in the financial year 2013/14 compared to a loss of 8.65
million in the previous year.
ECONOMY
Swiss KOF indicator due at 0700 GMT