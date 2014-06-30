ZURICH, June 30 Swiss stocks were seen rising at
the open on Monday ahead of a raft of economic data due this
week that will shed light on the health of the global economy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was expected to open up 0.2
percent at 8,577 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
NESTLE
Nestle USA is recalling 10,000 packages of chocolate peanut
butter ice cream that were incorrectly labeled as another
flavor, putting consumers with peanut allergies at risk, the
company said.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche has launched a fully automated urine
testing analyzer to help diagnose diseases such as urinary tract
infection, kidney disease, and diabetes. The testing system is
designed to reduce manual steps and increase staff safety in the
laboratory.
* Zurich Insurance said it has exercised an option
to redeem 143 million euros ($195.06 million) of subordinated
debt, issued in 2009, on July 15 at par plus accrued interest.
* Meyer Burger has been awarded three contracts
totalling over 25 million Swiss francs with existing customers.
* Valora has replaced its 100 million franc
revolving-facility syndicated credit with a new 200 million
franc multi-currency revolving credit facility.
* Schmolz + Bickenbach has successfully refinanced
its syndicated loan and ABCP financing programme.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)