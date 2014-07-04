ZURICH, July 4 - Swiss stocks were expected to open little
changed on Friday, mirroring pauses on other exchanges following
brisk gains since the start of the month.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening steady at
8,694 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday that Japan has
become the first country to approve its drug alectinib that is
intended to treat patients with a specific form of advanced lung
cancer.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Georg Fischer says its machining solutions
division has acquired Swiss company Liechti Engineering AG , a
maker of axle and milling machines used in the production of
aircraft engines with an annual turnover of over 50 million
Swisss francs.
* Thurgauer Kantonalbank says it has signed up to a
U.S. tax programme to resolve a tax dispute with banks, but has
put itself in a category of institutions that have not committed
any U.S. tax-related offences and are therefore exempt from
penalty payments.
* Adval Tech Group has signed a new agreement with
four banks to replace its 85 million Swiss franc credit facility
which expired at the end of June. The term to maturity on the
new agreement is three years.
* Leclanche says Precept Fund Management has
converted its outstanding loan of 2.2 million francs into 1.5
million ordinary shares of Leclanche.
* Nobel Biocare said its executive board would be
reduced by two members. Walter Ritter, its head of global human
resources and Petra Rumpf, head of corporate responsibility have
both decided to leave the company.
* Acino has appointed Barthold Piening as its new
chief operations operator, effective August 18.
ECONOMY