ZURICH, July 7 Swiss stocks were seen opening
flat on Monday, while European shares were seen slightly firmer,
as investors shift their gaze to corporate earnings.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually
unchanged at 8,678 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
HOLCIM
Cement makers Lafarge and Holcim on Monday
announced asset sales they are proposing to competition
regulators as part of their merger plan, including all of
Holcim's French activities and Lafarge's German ones.
HELVETIA
Swiss insurer Helvetia said it planned to buy
Nationale Suisse to create an insurance company with
estimated annual profits of more than 500 million Swiss francs
($558.47 million).
SWISS HOUSING
Switzerland's property and equity markets are still at risk
of instability due to the low interest rate environment, a board
member of the Swiss central bank said in a newspaper interview
published on Sunday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Adecco said it had cancelled 10.182 million
shares stemming from share buyback programmes and the new share
capital comprised 179.082 million registered shares.
* Dufry said it planned to issue 500 million euros
of senior notes with a maturity of eight years, the proceeds
from which will be used to partly finance the acquisition of The
Nuance Group.
* Valora is looking at possible M&As and wants to
expand into new countries, the company's chief executive said in
an interview published on Saturday with Swiss newspaper Finanz
und Wirtschaft.
