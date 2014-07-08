ZURICH, July 8 Swiss stocks were seen opening
flat on Tuesday, pausing after yesterday's fall as investors
await corporate earnings.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually
unchanged at 8,612 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday U.S.
health regulators have granted its personalised cell therapy
CLT019 "Breakthrough Therapy" status, meaning the treatment will
be fast-tracked within the U.S. regulatory system.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Dufry said it had successfully completed its
capital increase to help fund the purchase of rival Nuance. The
travel retailer expects to raise around 810 million Swiss francs
($906.65 million) in gross proceeds from the rights offering.
* Adecco said the company's holding of its own
shares had been reduced to below 3 percent of the group's share
capital.
* Newron Pharmaceuticals announced the start of its
operations in the United States, with the office located in
Morristown, New Jersey.
* Novartis released new global guidelines for
Investigator Initiated Trials.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was
reopening a 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2026 in a tender
.
* Swiss consumer prices data for June due at 0715 GMT.
Economists polled by Reuters expect prices to rise 0.2 percent
from a year ago.
* Swiss retail sales data for May due at 0715 GMT.
Economists polled by Reuters expect retail sales to rise 1.8
percent from a year ago.
($1 = 0.8934 Swiss Francs)