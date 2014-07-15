ZURICH, July 15 Swiss stocks were expected to open virtually unchanged, with traders awaiting German sentiment and British inflation data to assess the state of Europe's largest economy and the outlook for UK interest rates.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen flat at 8,566 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ROCHE

Roche said U.S. health regulators have granted a priority review of its Avastin when combined with chemotherapy to treat women with cervical cancer.

For more, click on

NOVARTIS

Novartis said it would test two experimental Alzheimer's drugs on people with a genetic risk of developing dementia to try and gauge whether the treatments can prevent or delay the emergence of symptoms of the memory-robbing disease.

Novartis said it has struck an agreement with Google for its eyecare unit Alcon to license the American technology firm's smart lens technology for medical use.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zueblin said its board nominated Urs Ledermann for election as a second independent member, as well as a member of the compensation committee to an extraordinary shareholder meeting on July 22.

ECONOMY

Swiss June PPI data due at 0715 GMT