ZURICH, July 17 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Thursday, in line with European stocks,
as mixed earnings weighed on shares.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.3 percent
to 8,589 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer, with shares in SGS seen almost 2 percent
lower after reporting first-half results.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis posted a 2 percent rise in
quarterly sales and confirmed its full-year guidance, expecting
revenue from new products to offset generic competition to its
blood pressure pill Diovan.
GIVAUDAN
Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term
targets after first-half net profit rose 13 percent, helped by
strong volume gains and lower operational costs.
SGS
The world's largest testing and inspection company SGS
lowered its growth outlook as it posted a weaker-than-expected
6.3 percent rise in first-half net profit.
UBS
UBS cemented its lead over U.S. brokerage Bank of America
Corp as the world's largest private bank and is within
striking distance of managing $2 trillion on behalf of the
wealthy, according to a study on Thursday.
LINDT
The head of Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said the
firm's top priority was gaining market share globally, which
meant absorbing some of the cocoa bean price increase seen over
the past year, rather than passing it on to consumers.
ROCHE
Roche's experimental drug crenezumab failed to delay a
decline in thinking and memory skills in people with Alzheimer's
disease, a result likely to bolster a growing belief that drugs
need to be given in earlier stages of the disease to show a
benefit.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group said its total assets under
management increased to 33.8 billion euros as of 30 June 2014
from 31.6 billion a year earlier.
* Basilea said the European Commission granted its
isavuconazole, an experimental antifungal treatment, orphan drug
designations for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and
mucormycosis.
* Nationale Suisse said it has set a strategic
partnership agreement with Chinese reinsurer China Re P&C to
jointly develop tailored solutions in the fine art, engineering
and marine sectors for the Chinese market. No financial details
were disclosed.
ECONOMY