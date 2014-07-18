ZURICH, July 18 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Friday, in line with European stocks after the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over eastern Ukraine increased geopolitical tensions in the region.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.3 percent at 8,521 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ascom said it had been a slow first six months of the year, but expects better results in the second half of the year will ensure net profit in 2014 will be in line with the previous year.

* Zuger Kantonalbank said it expects to be able to settle its tax dispute with the United States in the next few months, and that gross profit will be lower in 2014.

* BKW said it is planning to transfer its shareholding in Swissgrid to a wholly-owned subsidiary.

* The Six Exchange Regulator said it is opening an investigation against Accu Holding AG regarding a potential violation of reporting obligations, connected with the late publication and submission of Accu's 2013 annual report.