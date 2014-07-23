ZURICH, July 23 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Wednesday, easing back from gains in the
previous session, as ongoing tensions in Ukraine and the Middle
East dampened sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen slipping 0.2
percent at the open to 8,577 points, according to premarket
indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday
ABB
Swiss engineering group ABB posted a bigger-than-expected
fall in second-quarter net profit, hit by depreciation and
amortisation and weak performance in its loss-making power
systems unit.
For more, click on
SYNGENTA
Syngenta AG, the world's largest maker of crop chemicals,
said on Wednesday its sales rose in the first half of the year
by 1 percent as it reaffirmed its full-year sales target
For more, click on
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse, one of the biggest players in "dark pools",
is working with regulators to stamp out potential abuses in the
alternative trading venue, the boss of the Swiss bank said on
Tuesday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* EFG posted a net loss of 6 million Swiss francs
in the first half due to non-recurring legal charges and
provisions. Revenue-generating Assets under Management rose to
80.1 billion francs, up from 75.9 billion at end-2013. It said
its target for net profit of 200 million francs in 2015 was no
longer realistic.
* Autoneum said net profit rose 27.9 percent in
the first half to 40.0 million francs due to operational
improvements in Europe, higher global customer volumes in Asia.
It expects a challenging second half but forecasts a similar
operating margin as that achieved in the first six months 2014.
* Rieter said sales rose 9 percent to 522 million
in the first half, generating operating profit of 28.8 million,
up 68 percent. It expects slightly lower market demand in the
second half and a higher operating result this year than in
2013.
ECONOMY